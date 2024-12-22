Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation to serve shared interests and advance development and prosperity in both countries.

This came during a meeting between the President with Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to the UAE for several days.

During the meeting, welcomed Lukashenko and expressed appreciation for his keenness to expand UAE-Belarus relations to broader horizons of cooperation and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The President of Belarus conveyed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he has received while visiting the UAE, stressing the importance Belarus attaches to strengthening ties and expanding shared interests with the UAE in various fields to foster growth and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

He also underscored the continuous development in relations between the UAE and Belarus.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills. (ANI/WAM)

