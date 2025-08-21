Gaza [Palestine], August 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out today the 76th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read | Elon Musk Voter Fraud Lawsuit: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Ordered by US Federal Judge for Allegedly Duping Voters With USD 1 Million-a-Day Giveaway During US Presidential Election 2024.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,020 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE's pioneering role in international relief efforts, mobilising regional and international cooperation and reinforcing the nation's approach of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Frank Caprio Dies at 88: Reality TV Show 'Caught in Providence' Judge, Known for His Compassion in Courtroom, Passes Away Due to Pancreatic Cancer.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)