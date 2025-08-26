Gaza [Palestine], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out today the 81st airdrop of aid under the 'Birds of Goodness Operation', in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,076 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE's pioneering role in international relief efforts, mobilising regional and international cooperation and reinforcing the nation's approach of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises. (ANI/WAM)

