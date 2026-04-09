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Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday signalled a cautious and firm stance following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

While observing the pause in hostilities, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified that any long-term peace depends on Iranian reparations and the total restoration of maritime security.

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"The United Arab Emirates is closely following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and is seeking further clarification on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," read UAE's MoFA press release.

The Ministry emphasised that a temporary pause is insufficient without addressing the underlying causes of the recent conflict. The UAE is seeking "further clarification" on the agreement's provisions, specifically focusing on cessation of hostilities, Freedom of Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and liability and reparations.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of UAE said that the unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian sites over the past 40 days - which included 2,819 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones - and the resulting loss of life and property damage, necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations.

As per therelease, the Ministry emphasised the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran's full range of threats, including its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, military capabilities, and affiliated proxies and terrorist groups, while ending threats to freedom of navigation, as well as economic warfare and piracy in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry expressed hope for achieving sustainable peace for all countries in the region.

It further noted that the UAE reaffirmed that it is not a party to this war and had undertaken intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent its outbreak, including through bilateral channels and initiatives within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

According to the release, the UAE underscored that it has firmly safeguarded its sovereignty, security, and national achievements, and stressed the need for Iran's full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), adopted on 11 March 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks and demanded their immediate cessation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)