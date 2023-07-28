Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned 676 11kV distribution substations across Dubai in the first half of 2023.

The construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 505,684 man-hours, according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We provide an advanced and integrated electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with sustainable development needs and the growing demand in Dubai and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety.

“The reliability and availability of DEWA’s transmission lines is around 100 per cent. DEWA has reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 1.19 minutes in 2022, which is the lowest rate worldwide.”

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, highlighted that there are now 74 33kV substations in service and 43,357 medium voltage (11Kv or 6.6Kv) substations. (ANI/WAM)

