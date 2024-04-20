A person walks in flood water caused by heavy rains, with the Burj Khalifa tower visible in the background, in Dubai, UAE (Photo/Reuters)

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has issued an alert urging guests departing from Dubai International (DXB) to arrive at Terminal 3 hours before their departure time.

In a statement, the company advised travellers against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding at the airport.

Also Read | US: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Donald Trump's Manhattan Hush Money Trial Dies.

Heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation in UAE.

Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | North Korea Says It Tested 'Super-Large' Cruise Missile Warhead and News Anti-Aircraft Missile.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)