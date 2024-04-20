Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has issued an alert urging guests departing from Dubai International (DXB) to arrive at Terminal 3 hours before their departure time.
In a statement, the company advised travellers against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding at the airport.
Also Read | US: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Donald Trump's Manhattan Hush Money Trial Dies.
Heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation in UAE.
Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions. (ANI/WAM)
Also Read | North Korea Says It Tested 'Super-Large' Cruise Missile Warhead and News Anti-Aircraft Missile.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)