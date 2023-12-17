Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled its Digital Strategy 2023-2030, with 82 projects and initiatives at a total investment of AED1.6 billion.

The strategy aims to strengthen RTA's global leadership in digital transformation, optimising the use of data, and constructing a digital infrastructure that is 100 per cent agile and scalable. Key goals of the digital strategy include enabling 100 per cent fintech-driven mobility, increasing digital service adoption to 95 per cent, digitising the skill set of RTA's employees to as much as 100 per cent, and developing 50 artificial intelligence use cases.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA's Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, "RTA is progressing steadily in employing modern and advanced technologies, undertaking digital transformation projects, and harnessing all resources to offer innovative and quality-driven services. These efforts are guided by the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at fostering Dubai's wellbeing and global competitiveness and providing diverse service options for residents, thereby positioning it as the best city for living, working, and visiting."

"These efforts were also guided by the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, towards transforming Dubai into the smartest city in the world and advancing the digital transformation drive across the emirate.

"RTA is dedicated to continually enhancing the provision of services via digital platforms. This direction involves creating an environment conducive to leveraging the latest technologies, ensuring streamlined service provision, and taking proactive measures to keep pace with contemporary demands for swift and precise service delivery," Al Tayer added.

In formulating RTA's digital strategy, careful consideration was given to aligning it with the strategic directions of the emirate, RTA's Strategic Plan 2024-2030, and Dubai Digital Strategy. The strategy focuses on enhancing collaboration with partners, undertaking projects advocating emerging technologies to accelerate the pace and impact of future digital transformation, and optimising the investment in data. The plan is structured around six key pillars: people happiness, quality digital services, data intelligence, integrated digital operations, excellence in asset management, and innovation and partnerships.

The implementation of the digital strategy will be carried over four phases spanning seven years. The Preparatory Phase encompasses the completion of seven projects, estimated at AED 466 million. The First Phase involves 62 projects valued at AED 829 million, the Second Phase includes 10 projects valued at AED 249 million, and the Third Phase involves 3 projects with a budget of AED 100 million.

The updated strategy incorporates 12 metrics to measure its effectiveness and progress. These include the adoption rate of digital services and transactions index, smart services happiness index, compliance with the general framework for the governance of technical systems index, data products index, cloud computing readiness index, asset connectivity with the Internet of Things (IoT) index, data maturity index, and the digital services provision index. (ANI/WAM)

