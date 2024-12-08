Al Ain [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship held at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, concluded yesterday evening with the participation of some of the world's brightest jiu-jitsu and grappling stars, in front of a large crowd.

This edition was organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. The championship, known for its unique rules and innovative system, featured 13 fights combining jiu-jitsu and grappling, all held in an octagonal cage.

Emirati jiu-jitsu star Shamma Al Kalbani delivered an impressive performance, defeating China's Peiqin Ge via unanimous decision in the bantamweight category after a challenging three-round match. Shamma said, "I'm proud to represent the UAE and highlight the strength of women in jiu-jitsu. The match was tough, but I stayed focused and won through my offensive strategy. I look forward to representing the UAE in an honourable way in future competitions."

Emirati Omar Alfadhli also shone, defeating Chilean Nicolas Ponce via unanimous decision in the lightweight jiu-jitsu category. "Competing in a cage for the first time made this victory even more special and gave me valuable experience, as I'm more accustomed to fighting on the mat," he said. "My opponent took a defensive approach and tried to use the cage to counter my attacks, but with my coach's guidance and my determination to win, I managed to adapt and secure the victory."

Emirati champion Khaled Al Shehhi showcased his advanced techniques in the bantamweight jiu-jitsu main event, overcoming Brazilian opponent Thalison Soares, a black belt holder and gold medallist at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024. Al Shehhi claimed a unanimous decision victory after a gruelling five-round battle.

"I was fully prepared for this fight because I know Soares is a big name in jiu-jitsu. Winning here in front of my family, friends, and fans in Al Ain is truly special," said Al Shehhi. "This is my second time participating and winning in this championship, and I believe it will continue to grow in stature."

In the showcase bouts, Emirati Salem Al Qubaisi delivered a commanding performance, submitting Russia's Mukhammad Ramazanov with a cross choke in the first round at 4:39. Brazil's Daniel Poncio dominated Thor Koringa with a rear-naked choke in round three at 0:39, while Saif Al Ameri, also from the UAE, edged out Pablo Henrique via split decision in a highly competitive contest.

Jafel Filho emerged victorious against Amir Albazi in the much-anticipated featherweight grappling bout, the main event of the championship.

The aggressive and technically skilled Brazilian mixed martial artist defeated the Iraqi MMA star via unanimous decision in a five-round match, concluding a night of thrilling contests that drew the global jiu-jitsu and grappling community to the historic city of Al Ain.

Speaking about his victory, Filho said, "I'm happy for the opportunity to compete in the ADXC. My opponent is the top 3 in my MMA weight division, so I trained a lot for this fight and I'm very happy with the results."

In the co-main event, Brazil's Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu marked his third ADXC appearance with a split-decision victory over Ghanaian Haisam Rida in the heavyweight division. The seasoned Brazilian fighter outclassed his opponent in a thrilling match that electrified the arena.

The main card fights also saw Movlid Khaybulaev secure a unanimous decision victory over James Gallagher in an intense grappling contest, while Maria Luisa Delahaye defeated Brenda Larissa via unanimous decision in a jiu-jitsu bout, showcasing her precision and technique.

Saudi Arabia's Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi secured a hard-fought split-decision win over Peruvian Eduardo Farfan in the unrestricted weight jiu-jitsu bout. Meanwhile, Egyptian Mido Mohamed triumphed over Uzbek Bakhromjon Ruziev in a closely contested featherweight grappling clash.

Craig McIntosh of Scotland claimed victory against Kuwait's Ahmad Al Bousairi via unanimous decision in the welterweight grappling bout. (ANI/WAM)

