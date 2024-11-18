World News | UAE Joins Oman in Celebrating 54th National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is joining the Sultanate of Oman in celebrating its 54th National Day today, marked annually on 18th November. The occasion highlights the strong and enduring relationship between the two nations, rooted in deep brotherly ties and comprehensive strategic partnership.

Relations between the UAE and Oman continue to grow, strengthened by the support and guidance of the leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

Each year, the UAE marks Oman's National Day with a series of events, including lighting up landmarks with the Omani flag, welcoming Omani visitors with flowers and gifts at border crossings and airports, and hosting celebrations in shopping malls and entertainment venues.

Under Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's leadership, Oman has embarked on a new development phase, focusing on modernisation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth, particularly through the "Oman Vision 2040".

This ambitious plan aims to diversify and strengthen the national economy, achieve sustainable economic growth at a rate of 5 per cent annually, and raise the GDP per capita by up to 90 per cent. It also seeks to establish a high-quality educational system, create a national framework for research, innovation, and knowledge-based industries, and build an attractive environment for Oman's labour market.

Regarding economic relations, the UAE and Oman also share strong economic ties. The non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED 51 billion last year, compared to AED 48.7 billion in 2022, reflecting a growth rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE is Oman's largest trading partner, both as the biggest exporter to Oman and the largest importer of it. The UAE accounts for over 40 per cent of Oman's total imports and around 20 per cent of Oman's exports to global markets.

In April, during Sultan Haitham's visit to the UAE, both countries signed agreements and MoUs worth AED 129 billion, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy projects, green minerals, railway connections, and investments in digital infrastructure and technology, facilitated by partnerships between the UAE Ministry of Investment and Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Culturally, the UAE and Oman share a rich art and literature history, with deep connections in arts, traditions, and family bonds, further solidifying their strong ties. (ANI/WAM)

