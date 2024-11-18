Mumbai, November 18: NASA has raised serious safety concerns for Sunita Williams and other astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) due to an ongoing air leak that has persisted for five years. Originally identified in 2019, the problem has progressively worsened, sparking worries about the well-being of the crew and the station's long-term viability as a cornerstone of global space exploration.

A leaked NASA report has highlighted serious risks to the ISS, warning that its structural integrity could be at stake. This has raised concerns for astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, as unresolved cracks and leaks may pose a growing threat to their safety. Sunita Williams Health News Update: Stuck in Space, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Rubbishes Weight Loss Rumours, Says Change in Her Appearance Due to Fluid Shifts (Watch Video).

About ISS Leak

The ISS has been leaking air since 2019, with the current rate at 1.7 kilograms per day as of April 2024. Hosting 7-10 astronauts at a time, the issue is attributed to micro-vibrations by Russian engineers, while NASA cites factors like pressure, material stress, and environmental exposure. Although Russian experts downplay the risk of catastrophic failure, efforts to seal the leaks are ongoing. Astronauts have been advised to exercise caution, with NASA and Roscosmos maintaining open communication about the situation. Sunita Williams Health Declining at ISS? Stuck in Space, India-Origin Astronaut Looks Much Thinner Than Usual in Photos; NASA Addresses Health Concerns.

Are Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts’ Safety at Risk?

Yes, the safety of Sunita Williams and other astronauts aboard the ISS is at risk. NASA has confirmed that the station now has over 50 cracks and leaks, raising serious concerns about its structural integrity. A recently leaked report has highlighted the severity of the damage, warning that the crew's safety can no longer be guaranteed if these issues remain unresolved. This has intensified fears for astronauts like Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who could face significant danger if the problems are not promptly addressed.

Why Did the Boeing Starliner Mission Encounter Problems?

The Boeing Starliner mission has faced a series of setbacks, preventing Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from returning to Earth as originally scheduled. Initially planned for June 13, the astronauts’ journey back to Earth was delayed multiple times due to persistent technical issues with the spacecraft. The return was first postponed to June 18, then to June 26, before being delayed indefinitely as Boeing worked to address the problems.

Among the key challenges were several mechanical glitches that raised concerns about the Starliner’s performance and safety. These included issues with the propulsion system, software errors, and concerns about the spacecraft’s overall reliability. Despite extensive testing, Boeing has struggled to meet NASA's rigorous safety standards, leading to repeated delays and adjustments to the mission timeline.

