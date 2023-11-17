Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, Dubai Watch Week today commenced its sixth edition.

The biennial event, which serves as the premier gathering for congruent industries such as horology, design, fashion and art, will also enhance the appeal of horology to new audiences through a fascinating yet educational showcase.

It also stands out in the Dubai calendar as the leading non-commercial event in the horology industry.

Held in partnership with Dubai Culture and the Department of Economy and Tourism, besides Christie's, World of Dreams, Du, Aston Martin, and Masafi, Dubai Watch Week 2023 continues until 20th November.

The event will feature over 60 leading watch brands, the highest participation to date, showcasing the latest timepieces and a programme that appeals to watch enthusiasts and novices alike. Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi Sons, the global event, which is open to the public and free to attend, celebrates the creative confluence of the luxury watch industry. This edition of the event is anticipated to witness 20 launches from international brands as well as UAE limited editions.

Commenting on the event, Sheikha Latifa said, "Dubai Watch Week is not just a showcase of fine timepieces but a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural convergence. This partnership underlines Dubai's commitment to fostering cross-cultural collaborations and providing a platform for creative exchange that extends beyond borders, blending horology, design, fashion, and art."

She emphasised the importance of partnerships that bring together the public and private sectors, which are key to success and sustainable development, and was one of the pillars that contributed to creating Dubai's economic success story.

She added, "Dubai Culture's partnership with Dubai Watch Week underscores our dedication to promoting and preserving horology's intricate art and cultural impressions for present and future generations towards consolidating Dubai's global standing as a cultural and artistic hub where diverse talents converge to create and innovate."

Hind Seddiqi, Director General of Dubai Watch Week, said: "We are grateful to Her Highness and Dubai Culture for their ongoing patronage and support as we work towards building one of the leading luxury and cultural events in the UAE. Our mission to create a platform that fosters conversations, learning and innovation across the luxury and horology industry, while appealing to a wider audience and expanding their knowledge and experiences. We are committed to our partnership and look forward to jointly ensuring that Dubai and the UAE remain influential on the international scene."

Having attracted over 16,000 guests in 2021 and an international showcasing of the Horology Forum programme in New York in 2022, Dubai Watch Week 2023 will highlight craftsmanship and celebrate innovation via a compelling and versatile programme. This includes Horology Forum panel discussions and the first ever Arabic panel as part of the Horology Forum, featuring Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Sheikha Al Nowais and Dr. Habib Al Mulla.

Dubai Watch Week will also host renowned brands, thought leaders, and moderators, including Francois-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet; Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, Chief Commercial Officer of Seddiqi Holding; Daniela Dufour, Watchmaker; Jean Arnault, Watch Director at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton; and Jean-Claude Biver, among many others.

A set of Masterclass sessions will also welcome Nour Al Hassan, creator of Kintsugi art workshops. Other highlights include a unique Emirati Safeefah leather-bracelet-making workshop held by Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, besides masterclasses by Bovet and other leading brands. (ANI/WAM)

