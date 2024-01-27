Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's 75th Republic Day.

The reception -held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, Abu Dhabi- was attended by heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, as well as a number of Emirati and Indian businessmen and members of the Indian community.

Addressing the reception, Ambassador Sudhir highlighted the long-standing ties between the two friendly countries, which, he said, have been cemented since the time of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continue to be strengthened under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The diplomat praised the rapid progress and growing strength of the bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations, supported by the leadership of both countries. He underscored the UAE-India partnership as a pioneering example of collaborative development, where shared goals have translated into tangible progress across multiple developmental sectors.

The reception included performances of traditional Indian dances. (ANI/WAM)

