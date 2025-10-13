Sulaymaniyah [Iraq], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE national cycling team concluded its participation in the Arab Cycling Championship, hosted in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, with an impressive tally of 17 medals -- 11 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

On the final day, Abdullah Jassim claimed the gold medal in the elite men's road race, achieving a double victory after previously winning the individual time trial. His teammate Ahmed Al Mansoori finished third, earning the bronze medal.

Also Read | Sebastien Lecornu Reinstated As French PM 4 Days After Resignation, Calls for Government Free From Party Jockeying.

Meanwhile, Maadhed Al Mashghouni won gold in the junior's road race, and the junior team secured the silver medal in the team classification for the same event.

At the team level, the UAE senior team continued its dominance by topping the overall team standings, outperforming Iraq and Jordan. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US Chopper Crash: 5 Hospitalised, Including Child, After Helicopter Crashed Near Busy Section of Pacific Coast Highway in California (See Pic and Videos).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)