California [US], October 12 (ANI): Five people, including a child, were hospitalised after a helicopter crashed near a busy section of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Huntington Beach, California, CBS News reported.

The crash happened shortly after 2 pm local time (Saturday afternoon), near a parking lot just off Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), between Beach Boulevard and Twin Dolphins Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

City officials stated that both people on board the helicopter survived and were safely pulled from the wreckage. Three pedestrians who were on the street at the time were also injured. All five, including the child, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of Saturday evening, their conditions had not been released, as per CBS News.

In response to the incident, Huntington Beach Police closed a section of the Pacific Coast Highway between Huntington Street and Beach Boulevard at around 3 pm. Authorities advised motorists and residents to avoid the area, stating that the road would remain closed for several hours as investigators examined the crash site.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed the helicopter spinning out of control before colliding with palm trees and an outdoor stairway of the pedestrian bridge connecting to the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa.

Another video appeared to show an object falling from the helicopter just moments before it spiralled down and hit the ground, according to CBS News.

Aerial images captured by SkyCal showed extensive debris scattered across the beach access parking lot, much of which had been cordoned off with police tape.

The helicopter's tail section had separated upon impact, while the main body remained lodged between the stairwell and nearby palm trees as of 4:30 pm.

Several other small helicopters were parked nearby in the same lot, situated just in front of the Hyatt Regency and the Waterfront Beach Resort.

Witnesses at the scene said the aircraft seemed to dip suddenly toward the pedestrian bridge before it lost control and crashed.

"You can hear this odd sound that didn't sound right," said Kevin Bullat, who saw the scene unfold. "I looked out and I saw the helicopter spiralling out of control. ... My friend saw shrapnel, or just debris, catapulting across PCH."

It's unclear what caused the helicopter to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash, city officials said.

The helicopter was a Bell 222, which is powered by two turboshaft engines, and was manufactured in 1980

