Paris, October 12: France's newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called for a government free from party jockeying on Saturday as he visited a police station south of Paris, in his first outing since his controversial return to the job, France 24 reported. In a move that drew sharp criticism, President Emmanuel Macron reinstated Lecornu late Friday evening, just four days after his resignation and the collapse of a government that had survived only 14 hours.

Lecornu, 39, now faces the task of forming a cabinet to present a 2026 draft budget on Monday, in a bid to end months of political paralysis and rein in France's sprawling debt, as per France 24. "I will do my duty and I will not be a problem," he said, warning that his cabinet "must not be hostage to partisan interests". ‘Out of Duty’: Sebastien Lecornu Says ‘We Must Put End to This Political Crisis’ as President Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Him As France PM Just 4 Days After Resigning.

However, it is unclear how long his government could last after his reinstatement provoked outrage across the political spectrum and pledges to vote it down at the first chance. Far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella slammed the reappointment, calling it a "bad joke," and vowed to initiate a motion to oust the government at the earliest opportunity, France 24 reported.

The right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party, led by outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau, said it would not participate in Lecornu's cabinet. However, senior party members indicated that they might lend support to government measures in parliament without participating in them. The Socialists, meanwhile, also distanced itself, asserting that it had "no deal" with Lecornu. Party leaders warned they would move to bring down his government unless he agreed to suspend the controversial 2023 pension reform that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. Sebastien Lecornu Resigns: France PM Steps Down a Day After Unveiling New Cabinet, President Emmanuel Macron Accepts Resignation.

France has been mired in political deadlock ever since Macron gambled last year on snap polls that he hoped would consolidate power - but ended instead in a hung parliament and more seats for the far right, as per France 24. The country faces EU pressure to curb its deficit and debt, and it was the fight over cost-cutting measures that led to the downfall of Lecornu's two predecessors.

For his part, Lecornu has pledged to do "everything possible" to present France with a budget by the end of the year, stating that restoring the public finances was "a priority" for the future. Time is running out, however, to give Parliament the constitutionally required 70 days to examine the budget before the end of the year. Macron, facing the worst domestic crisis since the 2017 start of his presidency, has yet to address the public since Lecornu's first government fell, France 24 reported.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)