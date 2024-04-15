Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed during a phone call with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, fraternal relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation in all fields to serve their mutual interests. They also deliberated on a number of issues and topics of common concern.

UAE President and King Hamad reviewed the developments in the Middle East region, most notably the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as well as intensifying efforts to reach a cease fire and provide full protection for civilians, in addition to ensuring the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in a sustainable and unhindered manner.

The two sides stressed the vital need to prevent the conflict expanding further in the region and the importance of pursuing a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to ensure stability and security for all. (ANI/WAM)

