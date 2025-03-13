Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, he and the Bahraini Crown Prince exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Prince Salman also conveyed to His Highness the best wishes of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who wished him continued health and happiness. In turn, he asked the Bahraini Crown Prince to convey his greetings to him, along with his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Bahrain and its people.

Also Read | Pakistan Train Hijack: Security Forces Claim Jaffar Express Train Operation Over, 30 BLA Militants and 21 Hostages Killed, 346 Rescued.

The meeting also addressed the deep-rooted and close bonds between the UAE and Bahrain. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests of their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted an iftar banquet in honour of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Direcors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from both countries.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived in the UAE earlier today, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)