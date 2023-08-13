Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The National Elections Committee (NEC) announced its readiness to receive nomination requests from eligible candidates for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections 2023 from 15th to 18th August.

Anyone whose name is listed in the electoral colleges’ lists is required to submit a nomination request through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee's website, www.uaenec.ae

Registration can also be done through the NEC – uaenec app, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play.

The NEC will set up nine registration centres across the UAE where potential candidates can put their names forward. (ANI/WAM)

