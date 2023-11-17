Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, announced the details of the upcoming edition of the Investopia summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on 28th and 29th of February 2024, under the theme "Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in Fast-Growing Sectors in the New Economy."

The summit is set to draw the participation of a number of prominent local and international figures including investors, government officials, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made during a press conference held recently, in the presence of Investopia partners, and more than 75 officials and investors from the government and private sectors at the local, regional, and global levels.

The press conference witnessed the signing of eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Investopia and its prominent partners for the third edition, which includes the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE (GCAA); "SALT", a global forum for entrepreneurship and investment; EFG Consulting; Standard Chartered Bank; the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); and Citibank, who will collaborate in organising Investopia 2024.

Al Marri said, "The Investopia summit is one of the most important projects of the UAE in transitioning towards the new economic model and stimulating investment in future economic sectors. The summit has succeeded in presenting a unique and innovative model for global investment events, and building partnerships with global institutions and companies. Investopia will continue its vital role as an influential player in the regional and international investment arena, generating opportunities in new economic sectors and strengthening the link between global business communities and the UAE, one of the fastest-growing global investment and trade hubs."

Elaborating on the latest edition of Investopia, Bin Touq said that it focuses on three main themes: Global Dialogues, Investment Communities and Investopia Marketplace. Under the first theme, dialogue sessions and events will be organized with the participation of business leaders, investors and innovators from all over the world.

They will discuss key topics that are shaping the global investment ecosystem strategies for risk capital transactions, job creation and growth potential for a low-carbon economy and the new generation of investment. Opportunities to expand into new economic sectors, particularly advanced technologies for the aviation sector, renewable energy, circular economy and modern technologies used in supply chains will also be discussed.

Al Marri stated, "The second axis of Investopia contributes to promoting dialogue between investors and decision makers in governments and the private sector globally and in specific economic sectors. Meanwhile, the third one focuses on enhancing the use of the Investopia Marketplace platform, which connects capital and investment funds around the world and provides the largest investment opportunity database."

He added, "The new Investopia summit, to be held in Abu Dhabi, will feature a series of events and activities, including several interactive sessions and closed roundtables at the government level on investment opportunities in the UAE market as well as regional and global markets. It will also highlight the shifts in the global investment climate in light of developments that have created new economic concepts of virtual reality and green and sustainable economies and their implications for investment priorities in critical sectors. These include food technology, clean energy, climate technology and modern technologies associated with the transport, shipping and logistics sector."

During the press conference, Bin Touq also reviewed Investopia's achievements since its inception in 2021, including eight rounds of global dialogues and discussions in prominent strategic markets, such as New York, Geneva, New Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo, Rabat, Havana and Milan, as well as the signing of 10 partnerships with global institutions and companies. Moreover, Investopia has successfully increased the number of participants in its events from 800 key local and global personalities from investors, government officials, decision makers and entrepreneurs in 2022 to 800 in 2023, with access to more than 350 executives and officials in 2023 compared to 200 executives in 2022.

It also succeeded in increasing the number of participating countries from 45 in 2022 to 58 in 2023, and 150 speakers, reflecting the Summit's growing potential in connecting the UAE with business communities at the local, regional and global levels, and creating new economic opportunities that promote global economic growth.

The conference also highlighted the global dialogues that Investopia 2024 is set to organise in collaboration with its partners throughout the year, most notably the UAE-India Investopia in Dubai, the Investopia London event in London, as well as the Investopia Europe event to be held in the Italian trade capital, Milan. (ANI/WAM)

