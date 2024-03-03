Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 3 (ANI/WAM): The third edition of the World Police Summit features various accompanying events such as the Tech Expo, conferences, exhibitions, and workshops.

These initiatives are designed to foster collaboration and facilitate meaningful discussions among police, security delegations, and organizational representatives. The ultimate goal is to generate recommendations and outcomes that align with the objectives of the World Police Summit.

Four roundtable discussions will be held during the Summit as part of the agenda. One of these will specifically address the formulation of roadmaps to tackle urgent issues in law enforcement.

Additionally, the Dubai Police will receive a delegation from the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) Board of Directors on the Summit's sidelines, as a preparatory step towards hosting ICPA conferences in Dubai by the year 2027.

The roundtable discussions of the ICPA will delve into various topics to enhance the development of penal institutions through sustainable and resilient approaches in the ever-evolving world of technology. Key topics will include the "Modernisation of Correctional Practices", "Resilient Staffing Practices", "Staff Culture and Mental Resilience", "Staff Training for Resilience and Sustainability", "Digital Maturity in Prison", "Artificial Intelligence and the Future World of Technology in Corrections". Furthermore, recommendations will be put forth for the main tracks to be addressed during the 2027 conferences.

Furthermore, the Summit will host the annual meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). This gathering will bring together representatives from the seven regions, namely Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Central Deserts, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean.

The Dubai Police will also host the second seminar of the International Action Learning Group (IALG) on the sidelines of the World Police Summit in 2024.

Hosted for the first time by Dubai Police, the Seminar will feature the participation of Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Bastaki from the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, and Lieutenant Abdullah Al Dabal from the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The IALG program supports the strategic, professional, and personal growth of 20 distinguished law enforcement officials selected from organizations across the globe.

Over nine months, the participants convene thrice in various locations worldwide to undertake their missions, employing innovative and forward-thinking approaches. The focus is on exploring a pertinent emerging strategic issue related to the future of policing.

The program culminates with the IALG presenting its outcomes to the participants at the forthcoming IALG conference, slated to commence in early June.

During the IALG program, the participants gather thrice for seven days each. The Australian Federal Police hosted the inaugural seminar in Sydney from 12th to 18th November, 2023. This seminar fostered connections among participants and significantly focused on mission-related content.

Dubai Police hosted the second seminar from February 27 to March 4, 2024, while the third seminar is scheduled to take place in Vancouver, Canada, from June 2 to 9, 2024, and will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The IALG program aims to develop a greater knowledge of global law enforcement's threats and challenges while preparing participants to be better-equipped professionals who can effectively work within diverse international environments.

It also aims to help them better understand the global, political, economic, social, and technological factors that influence law enforcement worldwide.

The program focuses on introducing participants to future-oriented methodologies and techniques while focusing on their personal development and leadership skills. Ultimately, it empowers them to become integral members of a strong network of international law enforcement leaders.

On its sidelines, the summit will organize an international exhibition featuring state-of-the-art technologies and advanced tools for law enforcement and security operations. It offers a comprehensive marketplace with over 230 exhibitors showcasing the latest technological advancements and services.

The exhibition will feature various sectors and fields, including cutting-edge technological solutions, law enforcement, military supplies, rescue equipment, information technology, and smart and digital training and data management solutions.

It will also cover cybersecurity, imaging equipment, forensic, aviation, traffic, public safety, security systems, software and training, anti-money laundering, blockchain, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electronic components, drones, police dogs, vehicles, biometric technology, anti-narcotics, resilience and sustainability, mounted police and various other sectors and fields.

The Athletic Caravan, a collaborative initiative between the Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council, will be participating in the World Police Summit with a first-of-its-kind practical study in the Middle East and the Arab world. It will present a visionary outlook on the future of sports in the country. It will be showcased in a dedicated pavilion at the Summit.

The Caravan will showcase the best sporting practices of the Dubai Police, including disciplines such as cycling, shooting, equestrianism, obstacle courses, gymnasiums, and marine sports, and highlighting notable achievements.

In addition, the Caravan provides daily opportunities for engaging in sports activities, such as walking in the City Walk, shooting sports at Al Ruwayyah Training City, and cycling at Kite Beach.

In Crime and Criminal Justice, the summit will organize a workshop titled "Responsible AI Innovation in Law Enforcement". This workshop will be conducted by UNICRI and INTERPOL, who will introduce the concept of responsible AI innovation, describing what it is and why it is essential for the law enforcement community.

Furthermore, in the realm of Anti-Narcotics, the summit will host two workshops. The first workshop is titled "Achieving Public Health and Public Safety in the Management of Drug-Addicted Offenders". In contrast, the second workshop is titled "The Role of Officers of Security and School Institutions in Confronting Student Challenges in Educational Settings".

Meanwhile, regarding Forensics, the summit will host two workshops. The first workshop is "Doing Applied Research in Forensic Linguistics - A Focus on Online Child Protection". The second workshop is titled "Proficiency Testing in the Field of Forensic Genetics".

In terms of police K9 units, two workshops will be conducted. The first workshop is titled "AI in K9", while the second is titled "K9 Integration into SWAT Operations".

In addition, in the domain of Resilience and Sustainability, a workshop titled "How GPT & ChatGPT Change Law Enforcement" will be organized during the World Police Summit.

Furthermore, in the realm of Drones, collaborative workshops with INTERPOL will address technical aspects, forensic analysis techniques, fundamental analysis principles, advanced analysis, and other pertinent topics. (ANI/WAM)

