London [UK], January 15 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced another setback on Tuesday with the resignation of his anti-corruption minister, Tulip Siddiq. Her departure came shortly after she was implicated in an embezzlement investigation in Bangladesh, according to a report by The New York Times.

Forty-two-year-old Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh. Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime.

Sharing a post on X, she said, "An independent review has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code and there is no evidence to suggest I have acted improperly. Nonetheless, to avoid distraction for the Government, I have resigned as City Minister."

In a letter posted on X, she wrote, "My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a Minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government. After extensive consultation with officials, I was advised to state in my declaration of interest that my aunt is the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and to recuse myself from matters relating to Bangladesh to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest. I want to assure you that I acted and have continued to act with full transparency and on the advice of officials on these matters."

Siddiq further emphasised her loyalty to the Labour Government and its agenda of "national renewal and transformation."

"However, it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of the Government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my Ministerial position," the letter added. (ANI)

