New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The United Kingdom authorities took necessary action in the wake of a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London and consulate in Birmingham in support of farmers' agitation in India, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that New Delhi is in constant touch with local authorities regarding the safety and security of Indian diplomatic premises.

People from various parts of the UK held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in central London and Indian Consulate in Birmingham on Sunday as a show of support for farmers protesting against the new farm laws in India.

"We are in constant touch with local authorities regarding the safety and security of our diplomatic premises. Regarding the protest in front of our High Commission in London and Consulate in Birmingham, UK authorities took necessary action to ensure the security and safety of our premises," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, during a weekly briefing.

Numerous Khalistani flags were seen being waved at the protest while demonstrators shouted anti-India slogans, suggesting a coordinated global effort to discredit the Indian government and further the Khalistan agenda.

Among the demonstrators at the High Commission on Sunday was Paramjeet Singh Pamma, a man wanted in India for his connections to banned terror groups such as Sikhs for Justice (SJF), believed to be funded by the Pakistani intelligence service ISI.

In 2018, Pamma was arrested in Portugal under a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. However, Portuguese authorities refused to extradite Pamma to India and he was subsequently released.

The initially peaceful protest by farmers in Delhi, some reports suggest, has been "hijacked" by the Khalistan movement.

A statement from the Indian High Commission stated: "As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farm protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda."

"As many are aware, the protest against agricultural reform bills in India is part of a democratic process. It is a work in progress in our functioning democracy. The Government of India is in talks with the protesters which are still ongoing."

The statement added: "The developing situation was brought to the attention of the UK Foreign Office and Home Office. London Metropolitan Police managed, controlled and eventually disposed of the crowds. We could see that a few violent persons were arrested." The Narendra Modi-led government is currently pursuing talks with farmer's leaders in India over the new laws, enacted in September. (ANI)

