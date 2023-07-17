London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Queen Camilla is celebrating her first birthday since the coronation on Monday, with a 41-gun salute to mark the occasion.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the King's Troop Royal Artillery fire 41 rounds in London's Green Park to mark Camilla's 76th birthday.

It is Camilla’s first birthday since being crowned Queen beside Charles III during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family said, "Gun salutes and music marked the first formal birthday salute for The Queen since The King’s Accession in September 2022. Gun salutes were fired in Edinburgh, York, Hillsborough, Cardiff, and London and ‘Happy Birthday’ was played during Guard Change at Buckingham Palace."

In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Honourable Artillery Company each fired celebratory Royal Salutes at 12 noon and 1 pm (local time) respectively. The Bands of the Coldstream Guards and the Irish Guards performed music marking The Queen’s special anniversary, the British Army said.

In York, a 21 Gun Royal Salute was fired midday at the Museum Gardens. This was a saluting troop of three light guns fired by the 4 Regiment Royal Artillery, while the British Army Band Catterick provided music. The event was hosted by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Associations for the North of England and Yorkshire and The Humber.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned on May 6 in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, the newly crowned Queen Camilla wore an ivory gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring silver and gold embroidery depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom at the Queen’s coronation.

She accessorized her outfit with the iconic Coronation Necklace, which boasts a jaw-dropping 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore Diamond.

The Queen was crowned with the same headpiece Queen Mary used in 1911, although she added jewels from Queen Elizabeth's collection to honour her late mother-in-law. She also paid tribute to her husband's mother by wearing the same robe Elizabeth wore to her own coronation 70 years ago, as per Page Six. The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, was adopted by King Charles III and Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form.

The day of the coronation was picked up as the perfect event to make dissolve the title of 'Queen consort' which was used to distinguish Camilla from former Queen Elizabeth.

The coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, London today. (ANI)

