London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Another 1,182 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 322,280, the Department of Health Social Care reported on Thursday.

The official body also said that the country's death toll rose to 41,403 after a further six people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 died within 28 days of the first test result.

Thursday's figure shows 10 fewer deaths than Wednesday's, but an increase of 362 in the number of cases, compared to yesterday's 821, with Scotland alone recording 77 fresh infections, its highest single-day increase in almost three months. (ANI/Sputnik)

