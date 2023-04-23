London [UK], April 23 (ANI): The United Kingdom has evacuated its embassy staff from Sudan, UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said on Sunday, adding that the safety of British citizens remains the top priority for the UK government.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cleverly stated, "Due to escalating threats against foreign diplomats, the UK has evacuated embassy staff from Sudan. Our top priority remains the safety of British nationals. We are working around the clock to broker international support to end the bloodshed in Sudan."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said that UK armed forces have completed a "complex and rapid evacuation" of British diplomats and their families from Sudan.

He lauded the British diplomats and military personnel who carried out the operation. He urged the parties to lay down arms and implement an immediate ceasefire to allow citizens to leave conflict zones.

"UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation," Rishi Sunak said in a tweet.

He further said, "We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country. I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones."

UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said that UK armed forces along with the US, France & other allies carried out a military operation. He said that the forces have evacuated British embassy personnel and their families from Khartoum due to the escalating threats.

"This morning, UK Armed Forces undertook a military operation alongside the US, France & other allies. They have evacuated British Embassy staff & their dependants from Khartoum due to the escalating threats," Ben Wallace said in a tweet.

He further said, "The operation involved more than 1200 British personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF. I am grateful to all our partners including Cyprus. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our armed forces."

Fighting between two rival military factions - the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in Sudan despite a 72-hour truce declared for Eid, CNN reported. On Saturday, Loud explosions and clashes were reported, mainly near the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum. (ANI)

