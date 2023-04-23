New Delhi, April 23: Two Indian Air Force C-130J have been positioned in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Sunday while giving details of preparations to evacuate Indians from Sudan. The MEA said that contingency plans are in place, but movement on the ground depends on the security situation.

"As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," the MEA said in the statement. Sudan Unrest: Indians Evacuated Days After Top PMO Meet, EAM S Jaishankar’s Call to Saudi Arabia Counterpart.

It further said, "Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. Overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges."

India is closely monitoring the security situation and making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan, the MEA said in the statement. The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan is in regular touch with stranded Indians in Sudan. It advised people on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. In addition to Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Embassy in Sudan are in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the US among others. Sudan Clashes: Governments Race To Rescue Diplomats, Citizens From War-Torn Country.

The MEA in the statement said, "Government of India is making all-out efforts to ensure safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated." The MEA stated that Indian Embassy in Sudan is coordinating all possible assistance, including possible exit from Khartoum city according to the security situation in Sudan.

"Our Embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement," the MEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals are among 66 people from "friendly and brotherly countries" evacuated by Saudi Arabia from violence-torn Sudan. The evacuation came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Saudi Arabia counterpart. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia ministry, in a statement, announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals representing the following nationalities Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina. Faso.

Sudan is facing violence due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary forces. Fighting between two rival military factions - the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in Sudan despite a 72-hour truce declared for Eid, CNN reported. On Saturday, Loud explosions and clashes were reported, mainly near the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum.

