London, August 14: The UK authorities have extended coronavirus-related restrictions regarding social gatherings in the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester over a spike in the number of infections in the areas, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday in a press release.

"The current rules on social gatherings will continue in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester following consideration of all local restrictions yesterday by government and local authorities. The measures were announced 2 weeks ago to urgently tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases in these areas," the press release read. UK Government Gives a Go-Ahead to Indoor Theatre Performances From August 15.

According to the health authorities, the latest data does not show a decrease in the number of infections per 100,000 people in the areas in question. "The latest data also shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen. Local leaders are now setting up an enhanced incident team to try and bring infection rates under control, with support offered from the government. Progress will be assessed throughout the weekend and early next week," the press release added. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK Strikes Deals for 90 Million More Coronavirus Vaccine Doses from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

Within the context, the next stage of COVID-19 economic reopening, which will see ice skating rinks, casinos, and bowling alleys reopen starting Saturday, will not concern the indicated areas. The United Kingdom has so far confirmed 313,798 cases of the coronavirus, including 41,347 fatalities.

