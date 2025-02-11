New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The UK-India strategic partnership has taken another major step forward with the formal launch of Defence Partnership- India (DP-I) and the signing of several defence agreements at Aero India 2025, a statement by the UK Embassy said.

Announcing DP-I, UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker opened the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, establishing a dedicated programme office within the UK's Ministry of Defence that will serve as a one-stop shop for strengthening bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.

The UK and India have today agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Thales and BDL have signed a contract that will deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers to be delivered this year. This contract represents an important next step for UK-Indian defence co-operation in the critical area of air defence, as per the statement.

Lord Vernon Coaker, UK Defence Minister, said, "It was a pleasure to visit India and continue to grow our already strong defence relationship. Our Defence Partnership and the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion will help strengthen our cooperation further, supporting economic growth in both our countries and India's Atmanirbhar ambition."

"This event showcases our collaboration in next generation capability, and the massive potential the UK and India can unlock by working together," he added.

Following the signing of this initial LBRM contract, both Thales and BDL will further collaborate to produce Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM). This develops and expands the partnership between Indian and British industry, laying the foundation for BDL and Indian industry to form an integral part of Thales' global supply chain. It will address mutual security concerns, create jobs in both countries and enable interoperability by both armies.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "India is taking significant steps in its journey to become Atmanirbhar in its defence capabilities. The UK is really looking forward to working with India as a partner of choice in supporting this ambition: collaborating on defence technologies lies at the heart of this. These are landmark agreements that support our economic growth and joint security."

In a separate development, MBDA UK and BDL have been working together on the installation of a first of its kind Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, arming current fleet of India's fighter jets as well as exporting to the world.

On the maritime front, the UK and India have signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India's next generation Landing Platform Dock (LPD) fleet. As next steps, GE Vernova and BHEL are working to develop India's first maritime Land Based Testing Facility to deliver LPD in the water by 2030, the statement said.

The strengthening of UK-India partnership will directly support India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' ambition and deliver the UK Government's growth agenda and Plan for Change. (ANI)

