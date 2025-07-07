London, July 7 (PTI) Britain's King Charles III on Monday issued a message of unity as senior royals, political leaders, survivors and relatives gathered to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the July 7 terrorist bombings, which claimed 52 lives in 2005.

The 76-year-old monarch pointed to the “countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion” that emerged from the darkness of the day when suicide bombs detonated on three underground trains and a double-decker bus during rush hour in London.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths in tribute at the 7/7 Memorial Garden at Hyde Park, with Starmer's message reading “we grieve and we remember”.

“Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer's day,” the King said in his message.

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones… While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination. It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal,” he said.

Commemorative events were held in different parts of the UK capital in memory of the victims of the bombings, carried out by Islamist terrorists influenced by Al Qaeda.

A National Service of Commemoration at St. Paul's Cathedral formed the central event, where the King was represented by his youngest brother – Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“We honour the courage shown that day — the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror. Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now — against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law,” Starmer said in a statement.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described it as an “appalling attack on our capital city and on democracy itself”.

“Amid the horror of that day, we saw the best of people, our emergency services, first responders and ordinary Londoners who bravely acted to help one another. Their courage continues to inspire us. We will always confront the threats facing this country to keep the public safe and preserve our way of life,” she said.

The city's Mayor said that London's determination to stand together is stronger than ever.

“Two decades on – as we unite for a day of commemoration – I have a clear message for those who seek to spread division and sow hatred: you will never win… We will always choose hope over fear, and unity over division, as we continue building a safer London for everyone,” he said.

The coordinated terror attacks on July 7, 2005, happened within an hour of each other, with the suicide bombers meeting up at Luton railway station before heading to King's Cross.

Shehzad Tanweer detonated his device at Aldgate, Mohammad Sidique Khan at Edgware Road, and Germaine Lindsay between King's Cross and Russell Square. Hasib Hussain detonated his bomb on board the Number 30 bus at Tavistock Square a little later.

Floral tributes and commemorative silences were observed at all these sites of deadly terrorist strikes in the country.

