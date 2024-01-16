London [UK], January 16 (ANI): The Lohri festival was celebrated for the first time in London's West End, hosted by the Punjab Restaurant in Covent Garden.

The bonfire outside drew in passersby on a cold evening on January 13 who learned about the Punjabi Winter Festival, burned away their old and sowed their new intentions by throwing into the fire popcorn, puffed rice, rewdi, and monkey nuts, savoured some of the treats like ladoos and gajak too, and marked the incoming Punjabi Spring, the Punjab Restaurant said in a press release.

Many Indians living in London also came to enjoy the Lohri festival who would not have otherwise celebrated away from their homeland and sang traditional Lohri songs like "Sundari Mundari," the Punjab Restaurant said in a press release.

Like the rest of the years, the restaurant offered a special Lohri set menu throughout the weekend, featuring "saag and makki di roti." This year, the restaurant went a step further, having expanded into a new space with a small outdoor space.

In the press release, Amrit Maan OBE, MD of the Punjab Restaurant, said, "When I was presented with the idea, I was a little apprehensive at first--it's London's West End on Saturday night--but the Punjab team were all behind it, and so we went for it! And I was so surprised at how everyone took to it. We had people from all different backgrounds, young and old; it was a heartwarming occasion."

Punjab Restaurant Chairman Sardar Sital Singh Maan and boxer Inder Bassi also joined the festivities. London Universities will also be hosting their Lohri event at the restaurant for students on Monday (local time), according to Punjab Restaurant's press release.

Every year in January, India celebrates the Lohri festival on January 13. In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season.

The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great fervour and happiness. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. (ANI)

