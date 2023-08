Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Aug 8 (AP) A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no additional risk to the public after the isolated incident. The museum reopened in the afternoon with increased security and bag checks.

Also Read | Singapore: Could Not Cope Up With News of Getting Fired, Man Locks Up Nine Ex-Colleagues in Office; Gets Fine of $2,983.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred near the museum's entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Also Read | Imran Khan Appeals His Conviction in Graft Case, Seeks Release From Jail.

The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world's oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)