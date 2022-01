London, Jan 11 (AP) One of Britain's largest energy suppliers has apologised for advising customers to cuddle with pets or challenge children to hula hoop competitions to keep warm without turning up the heat as gas and electricity bills soar this winter.

The suggestions from Ovo Energy were in a list sent to customers of 10 cost-effective ways to save on heating bills, the Financial Times reported. The list triggered outrage from politicians and households whose incomes are being squeezed by rising energy prices, which are fuelling record inflation across Europe and being driven up by scarce natural gas supplies.

Also Read | 7 Million New Cases of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Europe Last Week: WHO.

Lawmaker Darren Jones, a Labour Party lawmaker on the House of Commons Business Select Committee, called Ovo's tips “offensive”. “I'm not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating if you can't afford it,” he said on Twitter.

Ovo has since apologised.

Also Read | Taliban to Resume Hiring Government Employee’s Sans Women.

“We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year," the company told the FT. “We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)