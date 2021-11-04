Kyiv [Ukarine], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian State Border Service has not detected any increased activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, the government department spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Thursday.

"The State Border Service is also monitoring the situation that is happening near the Ukrainian border on the Russian territory. I would like to note that we do not see any enemys personnel and equipment movement in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border," Demchenko said.

On October 30, the Washington Post newspaper reported that a number of American and European officials were concerned about the alleged "resumption of the build-up of Russian troops" near the Ukrainian border. The article said that these movements began to be allegedly observed after Russia had completed the large-scale joint military drills Zapad 2021 with Belarus.

On November 1, Politico published satellite images, which allegedly demonstrated that Russia was once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine -- in the Smolensk region, which does not border on Ukraine.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality. The spokeswoman also stated that it was not one fake piece of news, it was a whole fresh fake news campaign in the American media. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)