New York, November 4: For the first time ever, a Diwali-themed animation has been adorned upon the One World Trade Center, a symbol of New York City's eternal goodness. The animation went live on November 2 at 6 pm (local time) and continued until Nov 4th.

Dubbed the All-American Diwali experience, it also included a spectacular fireworks display that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson! "We are excited to create and curate the colourful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity," said Mark Domino of the Durst Organization. Also Read | South Korea Believes North Korea Preparing To Reopen Border With China, Say Reports.

"There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all," said Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation. Also Read | European Parliament Delegation's Visit to Taiwan Irks China.

Organized by New Jersey-based non-profit South Asian Engagement Foundation, the All-American Diwali experience was dedicated to the Country's first responders. The NYPD conducted a ceremonial Colour Guard with One World Trade Center as the backdrop.

American Singer/Actress Mary Millben also performed the US national anthem and a verse from the popular Diwali hymn-Om Jai Jagdish Hare. "We're so honoured that the first annual All-American Diwali is dedicated to the police officers of New York City. As a police officer of Indian origin, I'm particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city's enduring spirit." Det. Annand Narayan, President of NYPD Desi.

Key benefactors of the 'All American Diwali' celebration include crypto exchange, CrossTower and Atlanta-based 27th Investments, a national investment firm.

Indiaspora served as community patrons and supporters include EQ Factor, Touchdown Media and Kawan Foods. Indian-American Artist Varun Patel of Vichaar and Prem provided inspiration for the animation.

"Diwali is a time that celebrates family and universal compassion, and we are grateful to be sharing the values of solidarity and peace with the greater New York Community. The CrossTower team is proud to be partnering with the inaugural All American Diwali, marking this very special occasion on the Hudson, says Kapil Rathi, CEO and Co-Founder of CrossTower.

"All American Diwali embodies the spirit of not only the sentiment behind the festival but also integrates itself into the fabric of Americana. 27th Investments is proud to support this experience," says Anil Damani, CEO 27th Investments.

At SAEF, the work is dedicated to building a strong brand for the Indian American community by empowering them and catalysing the conversation around Indian Americans.

Future plans to achieve this objective include a digital mural depicting 75 years of India's democracy, a National STEM competition, an Indian Edition Smorgasbord and an All-American Holi at Governors Island, NY.

All American Diwali is a trademark and copyright of the South Asian Engagement Foundation. The South Asian Engagement Foundation is a registered 501c 3 non-profit organization based in New Jersey.

SAEF has a mission to increase leadership potential in Indian American communities by providing incentives using educational initiatives and civic engagements. Amongst its initiatives, SAEF supports programs like the South Asian Spelling Bee and the Cricket Bee. SAEF's vision is to continue supporting and organizing educational initiatives and cultural outreach to expand national awareness of the Indian American community.

