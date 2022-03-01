State government officials welcomed the students arriving from Ukraine under Operation Ganga at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): State government officials welcomed students arriving from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Over the last few days, Indian nationals are being evacuated on flights from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, countries which share borders with Ukraine. The students are being facilitated to reach their homes from the airports by the respective state governments

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over a high-level meeting over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure.

Four Union Ministers were also deputed to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya received Indian nationals who arrived by a special Indigo evacuation flight from Hungary.

"Many of your friends are still stuck in Ukraine, tell them that efforts are being made to bring them back home. Efforts will continue till all of them are brought back," he said. (ANI)

