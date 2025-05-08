Kyiv, May 8 (AP) Ukraine's Parliament unanimously voted in favour of ratifying of a landmark minerals deal with the US on Thursday afternoon, a lawmaker said.

The ratification is a key step in setting the deal in motion. It calls for the creation of a joint investment fund with the US.

Parliament approved the agreement with 338 members voting in favour out of the required 226 votes, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram account. No lawmaker voted against it or abstained. (AP)

