New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Ukrainian apples arrived in Delhi, signifying strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, Ukraine's Embassy in India said.

The embassy further said that Ukrainian producers delivered high-quality apples that met inspection Indian regulations.

In a post on X, the Embassy said on Friday, "Ukrainian Apples in India: Strengthening Bilateral Trade Ties- The 1st batch of Ukrainian apples has successfully arrived in India! This milestone is part of joint efforts by the Emb. of Ukraine in India, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. We thank Ukrainian producers for delivering high-quality products that met all inspection requirements under Indian regulations and were highly appreciated by the Indian side. This achievement expands the geography of Ukrainian agricultural exports, reinforcing Ukraine's role as a reliable supplier of premium-quality produce."

As part of the joint efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine aimed at opening new markets for the export of domestic agricultural products, the first batch of Ukrainian apples has arrived in India, the Embassy said.

This is an important milestone for Ukraine and Ukrainian producers who continue to explore new markets, expanding the geography of high-quality agricultural exports, as per the embassy.

In the period of January-September 2024, the volume of bilateral trade amounted to USD 1.45 billion. Export of goods from Ukraine stood at a value of USD 0.58 billion, import of goods from India was USD 0.87 billion.

The top commodities exported from Ukraine to India were fats and oils of vegetable origin (389.5 million USD), maize (70.4 million USD), dried leguminous vegetables, shelled, whether or not skinned or split (21 million USD), hard coal, anthracite (10.4 million USD).

Main Indian commodities imported to Ukraine were pharmaceutical products (117.3 million USD), mineral fuels, petroleum and distillation products (80.1 million USD), retreaded or used pneumatic tyres of rubber (18.9 million USD), electrical machinery (18.5 million USD), flat-rolled steel (17.3 million USD). (ANI)

