Kyiv [Ukraine], March 7 (ANI): Ukrainian forces have retaken control of Mykolaiv airport, local media reported citing Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim.

"Ukrainian forces have retaken Mykolaiv airport, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim," tweeted The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

Earlier, Kim had said that the Russian forces had taken control of Mykolaiv international airport.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, informed the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two countries will discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement during the third round of talks, Sputnik reported citing the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

