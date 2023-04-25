Kyiv [Ukraine], April 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that at least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after Russian forces hit a museum in Ukraine's Kupiansk, Al Jazeera reported. He further said that there are more people under the rubble.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy wrote, "So far, we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured," Al Jazeera reported. He further stated, "There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved."

He shared a video of a damaged building spilling rubble and debris onto the street. The Ukrainian President's chief of staff and the regional governor said that a Russian S-300 missile was behind the damage, as per the Al Jazeera report.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian forces on the western side of the Dnipro River have been frequently conducting raids on Russian forces on the eastern bank near Kherson, Al Jazeera reported citing a regional official.

The deputy head of the Kherson regional administration said, "The results will come as they did on the right bank of the Kherson region when, thanks to a complex and long operation, they were able to liberate our territories with minimal losses for our military." He further said that "same thing" will happen on the left bank.

As per the news report, Ukraine is thought to be close to launching another counteroffensive through a land corridor between Russia and the Crimea Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday travelled to Zhytomyr for a working visit. During his visit, a coordination meeting was held on the security, socio-economic and socio-political situation in the region, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office on the official website.

The meeting was attended by the heads of security and defence forces and law enforcement agencies. Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko briefed Zelenskyy about the social and economic situation in the region, the Ukrainian President's office said in the statement released on the official website.

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko briefed Zelenskyy on measures to reinforce the state border within the Zhytomyr region as well as the construction of fortifications and defence engineering structures, according to the statement.

During the meeting, the dignitaries also discussed information on the readiness of the units of the territorial defence of the Ukrainian armed forces to ensure the defence of the state border in the Zhytomyr region, the Ukrainian President's office said in a statement.

Commander of the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Myrhorodskyi briefed Zelenskyy regarding the state of training, retraining and advanced training of personnel for the military units of the airborne assault troops. (ANI)

