London [UK], March 4 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the grave concerns over the situation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after Russian troops attacked it and sparked a fire.

Johnson has said he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

"I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant, Johnson said on Twitter after his early morning call.

According to a statement put out by Johnson's office both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.

"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further," the statement read.

Johnson said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial.

Meanwhile, fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and background radiation levels are currently normal as a fire continued at the facility, a spokesperson at the plant said on Friday.

Spokesperson Andrey Tuz said the plant has not sustained any critical damage, although only one power generation unit out of six is operational.

Earlier Friday, Ukrainian officials said firefighters were unable to access the nuclear plant. Tuz said when firefighters initially arrived, they were met with guns and turned around.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the biggest in Europe according to the plant's website. It supports one fifth of total electric power generated in Ukraine.

The nuclear plant has six units in total, with the first one connected to the power grid in 1984, and the sixth one connected in 1995. (ANI)

