Moscow, March 4: Ukrainian and Russian Officials met on Thursday for the second round of talks amid Russia's invasion. The second round ended with both sides tentatively agreeing to establish humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians caught in the ground of action.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called on the US to press sanctions on Russia's oil and gas exports. Reportedly, the Biden government was told that it's the only way to put pressure on Moscow amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine 'War': Tasks of Ukraine 'Special Operation' Will Be Completed in Any Case; Vladimir Putin to Emmanuel Macron.

A fire broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after continuous shelling by Russian troops. The nuclear plant is located in southern Ukraine and is the biggest power plant in Europe. However, the background levels of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained unchanged. Later, Ukrainian officials confirmed that the fire at the power plant erupted outside the perimeter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of waging a nuclear war. Zelenskyy said that Russia now resorting to "nuclear terror" and repeating the Chernobyl episode.

'Go Home!' Ukrainians Protest Against Russian occupation:

VIDEO: 'Go Home!' Ukrainians protest against Russian occupation. Melitopol residents protest the Russian occupation of their city, gathering in front of armed Russian soldiers, yelling at them to 'go home' and waving Ukrainian flags. Gunshots can be heard during the protest pic.twitter.com/On98s2EBCf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022

An Indian student was shot with a bullet in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday. The student was immediately hospitalised. This is the second reported incident of an Indian citizen getting shot in Ukraine.

Ukrainian emergency services say Russian troops are preventing them from extinguishing a fire that broke out at a nuclear power plant after it was struck by shelling, reports AFP.

US Senator Lindsay Graham asks if there is a 'Brutus in Russia' and says 'only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take (Putin) out.' US Senator Lindsay Graham Calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Assassination (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, the UK has called an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting over Ukraine developments.

