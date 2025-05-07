New York [US], May 7 (ANI): After India carried out precision strikes at terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for maximum military restraint from both countries.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson said that Guterres is "very concerned" about India's military operations across the Line of Control and the international border.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General spokesman said, "The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

