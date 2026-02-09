Geneva [Switzerland], February 9 (ANI): UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalating violence in South Sudan and gave a call to all parties to immediately and decisively halt all military operations, de-escalate tensions through dialogue.

In a statement delivered by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, it mentioned, "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the escalating violence in South Sudan, where nearly 10 million people - more than two thirds of the population - need life-saving humanitarian assistance and continue to bear the brunt of the conflict."

The statement noted how fighting, attacks and looting of humanitarian and health facilities - alongside movement restrictions and insecurity on key supply routes - are crippling humanitarian operations and shutting down essential services, placing civilians, including aid workers, at serious risk.

The statement highlighted that since late December, at least 11 healthcare facilities have been attacked across Jonglei State, disrupting life-saving services.

It further mentioned how the attacks have also included the seizure of 12 vehicles, including an ambulance.

"In the past week alone, incidents across the country have included repeated attacks on a World Food Programme convoy, an airstrike on a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontières, and the burning of a Save the Children field office and destruction of its health center."

The statement condemned the disregard for medical and humanitarian operations, calling it unacceptable and must stop.

As per the statement by the UN Chief, more than 3,70,000 people have reportedly been displaced by fighting across the country this year alone, including over 280,000 people in Jonglei State, amid a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to immediately and decisively halt all military operations, de-escalate tensions through dialogue, uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure safe and sustained humanitarian access and the security of aid workers and United Nations peacekeeping personnel and their assets", the statement concluded.

According to UN News, South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, gained independence from Khartoum in 2011 but soon descended into a brutal civil conflict marked by political rivalry, ethnic violence and repeated peace deal breakdowns.

It further noted that despite a 2018 agreement, insecurity and localised fighting have continued to undermine stability and recovery. (ANI)

