New York [US], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed his deep concern over the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray.

"I am deeply concerned with the present situation in Tigray," said the top UN official.

"It is essential to have a real ceasefire paving the way for a dialogue able to bring a political solution to Tigray," he added.

The Secretary-General stressed that the presence of foreign troops is an aggravating factor of confrontation.

"At the same time, full humanitarian access and restricted humanitarian access must be guaranteed to the whole territory. The destruction of civilian infrastructure is totally unacceptable," he said.

According to media reports, food and fuel are running out in the capital of Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, 400,000 people have entered into famine conditions and nearly 2 million are on the brink, prompting renewed calls for unfettered humanitarian access.

The United Nations said on Friday that conflict could rapidly flare again in Tigray, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)