New York [US], February 13 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his views after the appointment of the members of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the General Assembly.

In an official statement, he called it a foundational step towards global scientific understanding of AI and said, "The 40 members of the new Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, established within the United Nations, have been appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations for a three-year term. They will serve in their personal capacity."

He further shared that the members were selected from more than 2,600 candidates, after independent review by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the UN Chief, a multidisciplinary group of leading AI experts from across the globe --geographically diverse and gender-balanced --would provide independent and impartial assessments of AI's opportunities, risks, and impacts, including for the new Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

"In a world where AI is racing ahead, this Panel will provide what's been missing -- rigorous, independent scientific insight that enables all Member States, regardless of their technological capacity, to engage on an equal footing", he said.

In his concluding remarks, he expressed confidence that their work would inform collective dialogue on AI and support evidence-based decisions grounded in solidarity.

According to the United Nations official website, the General Assembly on Thursday appointed 40 members recommended by the Secretary-General to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI), following a request from the United States that the vote be on the record.

Established by General Assembly resolution in 2025, the Panel is the first global scientific body of its kind, and it aims to bring experts together to assess how the technology is transforming the world and its people.

It will issue an annual report containing evidence-based scientific assessments that synthesise and analyse existing research related to the technology's opportunities, risks and impacts. (ANI)

