Kabul [Afghanistan], February 25 (ANI): The UN has condemned the killing of eight polio vaccination workers in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the first such attacks since immunization campaigns resumed in November last year.

A member of the vaccination transit team was killed in Taloqan district in Takhar province, while four members of house-to-house teams were murdered in two separate incidents in Kunduz city, according to a statement from the UN Country Team.

Two vaccinators and a social mobilizer were killed in the Kunduz province's Emamsaheb district.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, condemned these killings.

Alakbarov said the attacks and assassinations were a violation of international humanitarian law.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyeus also expressed his profound shock.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues," he wrote, adding that health workers should not be targeted.

Last year, nine polio workers were killed during national polio vaccination campaigns. (ANI)

