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Agency News Agency News World News | UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock to Visit India Next Week; to Hold Multiple Bilateral Meetings Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Addressing a noon briefing on Thursday (local time), Collins said, "The PGA will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi. And then next week, Wednesday and Thursday, she will also be on official duty travel to Beijing."

New York [US], April 24 (ANI): Spokesperson for the 80th President of the United Nations General Assembly, La Neice Collins, has announced that the UNGA President Annalena Baerbock will be visiting New Delhi next week. According to the spokesperson, in India, the UNGA President will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India.

Addressing a noon briefing on Thursday (local time), Collins said, "The PGA will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi. And then next week, Wednesday and Thursday, she will also be on official duty travel to Beijing."

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She added that further details would be shared soon, noting, "We will send out a media advisory with more information on that, but she is travelling at the invitation of the governments of India and China."

Highlighting the agenda in India, Collins stated, "And while in India, she will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India, led by UN resident coordinator, Stephan Prisner."

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Speaking about the China visit, she said, "And then in China, she will also hold bilateral meetings with various government officials, and she will also meet with the UN country team in China, which is led by the UN resident coordinator there, Stephen Jackson."

Earlier on April 22 (local time), India reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West) Sibi George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)