Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 17 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed concern over the ban on political parties and all related activities in Bangladesh and stressed that the decision "unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression and assembly."

He urged the Bangladesh's interim government for dialogue with the political parties and urged for free and inclusive elections.

"I am encouraged that the Interim Government and political parties in Bangladesh are making progress through dialogue", said Volker Turk in his speech during the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"I urge meaningful advances on reforms, to create the environment for free and inclusive elections", he added.

Turk said, "However, I am concerned about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organisations and all related activities. This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly. My Office hopes to reach an agreement on our expanded presence soon," he said.

Bangladesh's interim government recently banned the activities of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

In May, the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) suspended the registration of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League as a political party, a senior EC official said.

"We have suspended Bangladesh Awami League registration (as a political party) in line with the home ministry notification", Aktar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of EC, told the reporters. However, the Awami League rejected the government's decision and announced that they will conduct their activities properly.

"The people of Bangladesh are shocked and outraged by the illegal and unconstitutional occupying fascist Yunus government's announcement to ban the activities of the Awami League", the statement said.

"We reject this decision of the fascist dictator Yunus government with hatred and strongly condemn and protest against it", the statement said.

"At the same time, we express firm commitment that the Bangladesh Awami League will continue to conduct its activities properly, ignoring this decision of the fascist Yunus government", the statement said.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. (ANI)

