New York [US], December 16 (ANI): Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said he has been tested positive for coronavirus and will quarantine himself as per medical guidelines.

"Earlier today, as part of routine testing for work, I received a positive result on a COVID-19 PCR test. I am in close contact with the UN Medical Services and will isolate as per medical guidelines," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Omicron-Hit UK Reports 78,610 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Surge Since Pandemic.

Dujarric said he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot. He said he was experiencing "very mild" symptoms and will continue working from home, Sputnik reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Spokesperson's Office will operate virtually until the end of this week," Dujarric added. (ANI)

Also Read | Omicron Shouldn’t Revive COVID-19 Vaccine Nationalism, Says Covax Chief Aurelia Nguyen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)