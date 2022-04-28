New York [US], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, urged Lebanese authorities on Thursday to adopt emergency development measures amid the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon's Council of Ministers reported.

"The country needs emergency development that would put an end to the prolonged economic stagnation, and constitute a trigger for the growth of the country and its prosperity," Rochdi said.

Rochdi's remarks came during a ceremony held by Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail to sign the United Nations Strategic Framework in Lebanon for 2022-2025.

Rochdi said that emergency development measures require commitment from all parties and willingness by the government to implement reforms.

For his part, Mikati said that Lebanon is proud of the permanent partnership with the United Nations which supports the country on all levels.

He also praised the UN's emergency programs for their role in facing the main challenges in Lebanon.

"We extend our thanks and appreciation to Lebanon's friends from donor countries for their support to achieve the sustainable development goals," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

